TSMC reportedly plans capacity expansion at Nanjing fab

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

TSMC has decided to build new facilities at its 12-inch fab in Nanjing to satisfy growing demand from the foundry's local customers in China, according to a report by Taiwan's Central News Agency.

Monthly capacity at TSMC's Nanjing fab has come to 20,000 wafers, which is in line with the foundry's target set previously, the report indicated. The fab is engaged in the manufacture of chips using the foundry's 12nm and 16nm FinFET process technologies.

However, the report quoted TSMC as responding that there are still no specific plans for capacity expansion at its Nanjing fab.

In other news, TSMC Nanjing Company swung to net profits of NT$1.29 billion (US$45.2 million) in 2019 from losses in 2018 and 2017, the foundry disclosed in its financial reports. TSMC Nanjing also swung to net profits of NT$9.13 billion in the first three quarters of 2020 from losses a year earlier.

Established in 2016, TSMC Nanjing operates a 12-inch wafer fab and a design service center.