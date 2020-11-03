Global 3Q20 semiconductor sales increase, says SIA

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Worldwide sales of semiconductors totaled US$113.6 billion during the third quarter of 2020, an increase of about 11% over the previous quarter and 5.8% more than the third quarter of 2019, according to the Semiconductor Industry Association (SIA).

Global sales for September 2020 were US$37.9 billion, an increase of 4.5% over August's total and 5.8% more than sales from September 2019. All monthly sales numbers are compiled by the World Semiconductor Trade Statistics (WSTS) organization and represent a three-month moving average.

"The global semiconductor industry posted solid sales in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting normal seasonal trends and increased demand for semiconductor-enabled products, but significant market uncertainty remains due to the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.

"Sales into the Americas remained strong in September, increasing by more than 20% year-to-year," Neuffer continued. Sales also grew 6.5% on year in China and 2.9% in the Asia Pacific/All Other region during the month, but decreased 1.8% in Japan and 9.8% in Europe.

On a sequential basis, September sales increased across all regions: China (7.9%), Asia Pacific/Al Other (3.3%), Europe (3.3%), the Americas (2.2%), and Japan (1.5%).