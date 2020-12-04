Global semiconductor sales grow in October, says SIA

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Worldwide sales of semiconductors reached US$39 billion for the month of October 2020, up 6% on year and 3.1% sequentially, according to SIA.

"Global semiconductor sales in October increased year-to-year by the largest percentage since March, continuing to demonstrate the global semiconductor market's resilience so far to headwinds caused by the pandemic and other macroeconomic factors," said John Neuffer, SIA president and CEO.

Regionally, sales increased on a year-to-year basis in the Americas (14.2%), China (6.3%), and Asia Pacific/All Other (5.3%), but decreased 1% in Japan and 4.8% in Europe (-4.8 percent). On a month-to-month basis, sales increased across all regions: Europe (6.0%), the Americas (3.2%), China (2.9%), Asia Pacific/All Other (2.8%), and Japan (1.6%).

"Annual semiconductor sales are projected to increase moderately in 2020, with somewhat larger growth forecasted for 2021," Neuffer continued.