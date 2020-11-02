EMC to invest CNY800 million to expand capacity in China

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Copper clad laminate (CCL) maker Elite Material (EMC) has disclosed plans to invest about CNY800 million (US$119.6 million) to build additional capacity at its factory site in China's Huangshi, Hubei province.

Monthly production capacity at EMC's Huangshi site will come to 1.35 million sheets of CCLs when new capacity comes online, said the Taiwan-based company, adding that the additional 750,000 sheets will also boost its overall production capacity to 4.3 million sheets monthly. The additional capacity is set to arrive starting the first half of 2022, the company continued.

EMC also revealed plans to raise US$35 million in capital for its factory site in China's Kunshan, Jiangsu province. The Kunshan site outputs 1.35 million sheets of CCLs per month.

In addition, EMC has plans to acquire land in Guanyin (Taoyuan, northern Taiwan), where it is headquartered, for an additional production base, according to the CCL maker.

EMC is reportedly among the major materials providers for Apple's iPhone 12 series. EMC has also enjoyed strong demand for 5G base station equipment, according to market observers, which are optimistic about the CCL firm's sales outlook this year and 2021.

EMC reported revenues increased 8.5% from a year earlier to NT$19.68 billion (US$688.3 million) in the first three quarters of 2020, while gross margin climbed 2.02pp on year to 26.23%. The company generated net profits of NT$2.71 billion in the nine-month period, up 28.9% from the same period in 2019, with EPS reaching NT$8.40.

EMC saw its third-quarter revenues climb to a record high of NT$7.47 billion, with gross margin also hitting an all-time high of 27.53%. The company collected NT$1.12 billion in net profits during the quarter, representing increases of 30.6% on quarter and about 17% from the same period in 2019, with EPS arriving at NT$3.40.

