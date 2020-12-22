EMC to acquire fellow CCL company for US$28.7 million

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based copper clad laminate (CCL) maker Elite Material (EMC) has announced plans to fully acquire fellow US firm EMD Specialty Materials for a total of US$28.73 million.

Acquiring EMD will allow EMC to establish a manufacturing base in North America and expand its specialty CCL business locally in the US, the Taiwan-based CCL maker said. The deal is subject to relevant regulatory approvals.

The acquisition will also help EMC grow its presence in the high-end CCL segment to meet demand for applications such as aerospace and national defense, the Taiwan-based company continued.