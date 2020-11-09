CCL makers see revenue falls in October, cautious about 4Q20

Jay Liu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's CCL makers all saw their October revenues drop sequentially due mainly to China's long National Day holiday, but they are guardedly optimistic that overall fourth-quarter revenues could be bolstered by continuous shipments for 5G handset and base station applications, according to industry sources.

Leading CCL vendor Elite Material (EMC) saw October revenues slip 5.3% sequentially but rise 7.13% on year to NT$2.476 billion (US$86.72 million), and January-October revenues increased 8.66% on year to NT$22.159 billion.

EMC, having landed all the materials orders for iPhone 12 mainboards, is embracing a brighter fourth-quarter prospect than peers thanks mainly to strong sales of the new Apple devices, the sources said, adding its HDI material shipments for MacBooks and iPads are expected to remain in high gear in the quarter.

Iteq's October revenues fell 7.3% on month and 7.68% on year to NT$1.966 billion, and revenues for the year's first 10 months hiked 7.7% on year to NT$21.274 billion.

Iteq's fourth-quarter performance will mainly hinge on shipments to Chinese makers of PCBs for 5G base stations, and may improve sequentially on a gradual rise in shipment momentum. Its shipments of high-frequency CCLs for servers and network equipment can hardly grow as clients are entering inventory adjustments, the sources said.

Taiwan Union Technology's October revenues contracted 2.0% on month and 18.22% on year to NT$1.21 billion, and January-October revenues gained 6.6% on year to NT$15.243 billion.

The company has completed shipments for short-term orders and its shipments to China for 5G base station applications will determine its business results for the fourth quarter, the sources indicated.