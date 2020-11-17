SLP and CCL suppliers for new iPhone to enjoy strong 4Q20

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Zhen Ding Technology, Compeq Manufacturing and Unimicron Technology, suppliers of substrate-like PCBs for Apple's iPhone 12, and Elite Material (EMC), which provides related SLP CCL materials, are set to enjoy a strong fourth quarter of 2020 with their sales growth momentum to carry on through first-quarter 2021, according to industry sources.

Zhen Ding has reportedly obtained about 25% of the overall SLP orders placed for the new iPhones, while Compeq and Unimicron take up 15% and 10%, respectively, of the total orders. Compeq and Unimicron fulfill mainly orders for the Pro Max and mini series, the sources indicated.

EMC managed to beat rival Panasonic, which has put increased focus on other market segments, to win all the orders for the iPhone 12 family, the sources noted. The Taiwan-based CCL firm grabbed 70% of orders for the previous-generation iPhone 11.

With Apple ramping up chip purchases for the new iPhones, the SLP and CCL suppliers are expected to see their revenues peak for 2020 in the fourth quarter, the sources said.

Zhen Ding and Compeq have both expressed optimism about their sales performance in the fourth quarter of 2020, which will likely hit record-high levels, whereas EMC is guardedly optimistic about its sales outlook for the quarter.