Tripod Tech 2018 revenues to top NT$50 billion

Jay Liu, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

PCB firm Tripod Technology is expected to see its 2018 revenues top NT$50 billion (US$1.65 billion), driven by growing demand for automotive electronics, server and consumer electronics applications, according to market sources.

Tripod Tech has not given its revenue guidance for 2018. Nevertheless, Tripod Tech chairman Jimmy Wang expressed optimism about the company's performance in the second half of the year.

Tripod enjoyed a particularly strong first half of 2018, driven by its diverse target markets, Wang indicated.

Tripod reported consolidated revenues for the first five months of 2018 topped NT$20 billion (US$656.8 million), up about 16% on year. The company expects to post an around 10% sequential increase in second-quarter revenues.

PCBs for automotive electronics, servers and networking equipment, in addition to HDI boards for smartphones, have been driving Tripod Tech's revenue growth. The company has also seen sales generated from the car electronics sector grow to account for over 20% of its overall revenues.

Tripod expects to budget a capex of NT$5 billion for 2018, with the majority to be used for capacity expansion at its manufacturing site in Xiantao, Hubei (China). The arrival of new capacity will boost the site's overall capacity to 240,000 square feet of PCBs monthly, according to the company.

In addition, Tripod Tech has decided to distribute a cash dividend per share of NT$5.25 for 2017, when the company saw revenues grow 5.3% to NT$45.8 billion and net profits climb 22.2% on year to NT$4.36 billion.