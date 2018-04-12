Mobiletron unveils new car electronics at AutoTronics Taipei 2018

Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Taiwan's automotive electronics maker Mobiletron is showcasing its latest in-house developed active battery balancing management technology, high energy density power battery pack and smart high-voltage energy storage system at the AutoTronics Taipei 2018 running April 11-14 at the Nangang Exhibition Center, seeking to further bolster its revenue growth in 2018 with the new product lines that are slated to see shipments in the second half of the year.

Mobiletron now has 75% of its revenues come from automotive electronics and 25% from power tools, with engine parts and components commanding the vast majority of its automotive electronics business and tire pressure measuring systems (TPMS) for the aftermarket taking the minority. Besides the existing product lines, the company is also actively proceeding with deployments in new product lines.

The active battery balancing management technology, for instance, has been incorporated into new electric buses rolled out by Taiwan-based RAC Electric Vehicles and commercial vehicles such as forklift trucks. The company hopes to extend its business tentacles to overseas markets via RAC, with shipments of related products using the technology to be gradually ramped up in the second half of 2018.

Meanwhile, the firm's smart energy storage systems can be applied to help industrial power users reduce contract capacity demand and help household users store power energy during off-peak hours.

Mobiletron has reported consolidated revenues of NT$713 million (US$24.36 million) for the first quarter of 2018, surging 34.82% on year. The company expects its annual revenues for the year to rise 10-20% on year, with 40% of the revenues generated in first-half and 60% in second-half.

Photo: Ninelu Tu, Digitimes, April 2018