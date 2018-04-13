Taiwan IC designers expanding presence in car electronics sector

Cage Chao, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

Zeroing in on automotive electronics as a new "blue ocean" market, Taiwan's IC design houses are expected to tap deeper into the sector in 2018 by enhancing innovative functions of their in-house developed chip solutions and offering high product quality and yield rates achievable via the sound domestic semiconductor ecosystem, according to industry sources.

The sources said that MediaTek, Sunplus Technology and Realtek Semiconductor are expected to land new orders in 2018 for chip solutions needed to support ADAS (advanced driver assistance systems), automotive networks or automotive multimedia systems, which will serve as a new driver for their revenue increases.

Foreign chipmakers tend to roll out standardized solutions for mass applications, undermining product differentiation. But Taiwan fabless firms have managed to attract more patronages from foreign auto brands and OEM clients by offering innovative product designs and differentiated applications and functions to create the uniqueness for their clients' products.

In particular, domestic IC designers can provide versatile solutions able to satisfy the requirements for constant updates of in-vehicle infotainment systems and for monitoring the changes of light sources and illumination, which are of great concerns for car users.

While international IDMs have contracted Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) to fabricate MCU and DSP (digital signal processing) chips using 40nm and 90nm processes, Taiwan IC designers can also follow the same contract fabrication mode, allowing them to easily pass the validations by clients in terms of chip quality and yield rates.

At the moment, almost all the Taiwan IC design houses are injecting more human resources into the development of automotive electronics solutions that usually warrant stable orders, long product lifecycles and high gross margins. Also among them are Novatek Microelectronics, Elan Microelectronics, Pixart Imaging, Sitronix Technology, Holtek Semiconductor, Weltrend Semiconductor, On-Bright Electronics, Egis Technology and UltraChip.