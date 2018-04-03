IC packagers to see revenues bolstered by non-smartphone sectors

Julian Ho, Taipei; Willis Ke, DIGITIMES

While strong demand for non-smartphone and 5G chips will keep foundry fabs running at full capacity in the second quarter, backend wafer test and IC packaging and testing service providers are also expected to enjoy stable revenue performances at least through the end of the third quarter, according to industry sources.

The sources said that diverse chipset solutions needed to power IoT terminal devices, infrastructure network chips required before the official run of 5G services, chipsets demanded by the automotive electronics sector, and AI chips for datacenters have created great business opportunities for players in the semiconductor supply chains, beyond smartphone application processors.

In addition, mining ASICs are a niche market for IC design houses, but provide only rush and short-lived business opportunities for backend service specialists. Although mining ASICs demanded in the China market are now mostly packaged by Taiwan firms, the packaging operations are likely to be handled by China domestic packagers before long, the sources indicated.

In the smartphone chipset sector, Taiwan IC packagers can expect revenue growth in 2018 from handling backend services for MediaTek's Helio 60 processors set for shipments to China smartphone vendors such as Oppo, Vivo and Xiaomi starting in the second quarter.

The sources said that the smartphone sector remains the mainstream application space for the global semiconductor industry, and most IC packagers and testers can see their revenues return to normal levels in March and can predict in May or June their performances for the second half of the year after smartphone vendors in the Android camp complete launches of new models in the second quarter.