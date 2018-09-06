Elan revenues hit record for 2nd consecutive month

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Touch and fingerprint sensor supplier Elan Microelectronics has reported August revenues increased 3.9% sequentially to NT$820 million (US$26.6 million) hitting an all-time high for the second consecutive month.

Elan indicated that sales of its pointing device products increased 18.6% on month driving the company's overall revenue growth in August. Meanwhile, sales of its touchscreen solutions grew 3.9% sequentially while microcontroller (MCU) sales increased 3.6% on month.

Elan is set to report revenues of between NT$2.36 billion and NT$2.42 billion for the third quarter which will represent a 12-15% sequential increase, according to market watchers.

Elan disclosed its cumulative 2018 revenues through August increased 12.9% from a year earlier to nearly NT$5.5 billion.