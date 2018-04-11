Nanya March revenues hit 11-year high

Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei

Taiwan-based DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has reported consolidated revenues of NT$6.72 billion (US$230.1 million) for March 2018, up 60.3% on year and 13.4% sequentially.

Nanya's revenues for March 2018 were also the highest levels since January 2007. A ramp-up of 20nm chip output and rising ASPs led to the positive results.

Nanya posted revenues of about NT$18.8 billion in the first quarter of 2018, up 53.7% on year.

Nanya president Lee Pei-ing was quoted in previous reports predicting a healthy supply-demand balance in the DRAM market during 2018. Growth on the supply side is expected to be modest despite capacity expansions at some companies during the second half of the year, according to Lee.

Module firm Adata also believes that several upstream chipmakers' planned capacity expansions later in 2018 should have no impact on the overall DRAM market conditions during all of the year.

Adata announced revenues for March 2018 climbed to a 57-month high of NT$3.25 billion. Of the March revenues, DRAM products accounted for 67.68%. The company posted revenues of NT$7.96 billion in the first quarter of 2018, down 3.3% sequentially. Sales of its DRAM products climbed 5.7% on quarter and 25.8% from a year earlier to account for 60.42% of company revenues in the first quarter.

Adata chairman Simon Chen expressed optimism about DRAM market prices during 2018, when the company's DRAM product segment is expected to enjoy both revenue and profit growths.

Chen also commented NAND flash prices, which are going down at a slow pace, are likely to start rising again in the second half of 2018 when end-market demand surges.

Fellow memory module firms Transcend Information and Apacer Technology have reported sequential increases in March revenues of 34.4% and 38.2%, respectively.

Transcend, which has put less focus on DRAM products, generated March revenues of NT$1.77 billion. Industrial flash and SSD devices accounted for 44.6% of Transcend's total revenues in March, followed by other non-DRAM products with 40.6%. Standard DRAM modules accounted for 14.8% of the company's overall March revenues.

Apacer posted revenues of NT$62.49 million for March 2018, up 4.8% on year. Revenues totaled NT$2.49 billion for the first quarter, rising 15.2% from the same period in 2017.

Apacer president CK Chang was quoted in previous reports saying the company expects to see revenue growth mainly driven by demand from the datacenter, consumer gaming and industrial control sectors in 2018.