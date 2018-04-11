Taiwan diode makers seeing clear order visibility

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based diode makers have seen clear order visibility through the third quarter of 2018 while still facing tight supply of silicon epitaxial wafers, according to industry sources.

Diode demand for mobile devices, home appliances and other consumer electronics applications has been brisk, while demand for automotive electronics continues to grow. Taiwan-based diode suppliers including Lite-On Semiconductor, Taiwan Semiconductor Company (TSC), Panjit International, Eris Technology and HY Electronic have enjoyed a ramp-up of orders, the sources indicated.

Nevertheless, the supply of epi-wafers for making diodes continues to be tight. While striving to secure more supplies from their upstream wafer providers and foundries, Taiwan-based diode makers are also aware of rising materials costs and other expenses, the sources said.

Taiwan's diode companies, which already raised their prices earlier in 2018, are likely to make another upward adjustment in their quotes during the second half of the year, the sources noted.

In other news, Lite-On Semi and HY have both reported sequential increases in March consolidated revenues of 33% and 32.7%, respectively.

Lite-On Semi posted March consolidated revenues of NT$997 million (US$34.1 million), up 16% from a year earlier. The company's four major product lines all enjoyed sequential and on-year revenue increases in March 2018, with the IC product segment outperforming other product lines with revenue growth of 57% sequentially and 41% on year.

Lite-On Semi generated revenues of NT$2.69 billion in the first quarter of 2018, up 17% on year but down 13% on quarter. The company attributed the sequential revenue drop to seasonal factors.

HY announced March revenues of NT$190 million. Revenues for the first quarter of 2018 totaled NT$570 million, up 20% on year.

Solar diodes and bridge rectifiers are HY's major product lines. The company has also been expanding its offerings to include those for automotive electronics and home appliances, and is optimistic about demand for white goods particularly from India.