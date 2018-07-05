Diode maker Eris Technology sales to pick up in July

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Taiwan-based Eris Technology, which specializes in the manufacture of rectifier diodes, is expected to see its revenues pick up in July and enjoy substantial growth starting the third quarter, according to industry sources.

Eris has announced consolidated revenues of NT$105 million (US$3.43 million) for June 2018, down 11.1% sequentially and 9.4% on year. Revenues totaled NT$683 million for the first half of 2018, up 0.1% from a year earlier.

Eris disclosed previously the company is putting increased focus on automotive electronics applications. Eris has set a shipment goal of 150 million for its auto diode products this year.

Eris' recent acquisition of a majority stake in Yea Shin Technology, which provides semiconductor assembly and discrete components for automotive, PC and consumer electronics applications, will be making a positive contribution to Eris' auto diode shipments during 2018, Eris chairman Jonathan Chang has said. Eris has obtained a 60% stake in Yea Shin.