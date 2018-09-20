Diode firm Eris puts increased focus on protection components

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Diode supplier Eris Technology expects its high-margin protection components such as transient voltage suppressors (TVS) to grow as a proportion of company revenues to 40% in two years, up from the current 23%.

TVS and other protection component demand for automotive is set to grow robustly, according to Eris chairman Jonathan Chang. Eris will be among the beneficiaries of the trend.

Eris' recent acquisition of a majority stake in backend house Yea Shin Technology will be assisting Eris in enhancing its competitiveness in the auto field, Chang indicated.

Eris' equity investment in Yea Shin is also expected to create a synergy to tackle supply-side challenges such as the recent tight supply of small signal diodes, Chang said. Delivery lead times for small signal diodes have reportedly extended to six months.

Yea Shin's production capacity utilization rate has climbed to 80% from less than 20% previously, according to industry sources. Orders from Eris will boost further Yea Shin's utilization rate to 100% over the next two months, the sources indicated.

Yea Shin provides semiconductor assembly and discrete components for automotive, PC and consumer electronics applications, and is engaged in the supply chain of Taiwan-based ODM vendors.