Lite-On Semi enjoys robust diode demand for industrial, servers

Julian Ho, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Lite-On Semiconductor, a maker of discrete and analog IC components, has enjoyed robust diode demand for industrial control and server applications which will buoy the company's sales and profit performance in the third quarter, according to industry sources.

Lite-On Semi is expected to see sales of its discrete semiconductors register mid- to high-single digit sequential increases in revenues and profits during the third quarter, thanks largely to more shipments to the industrial and server sectors, said the sources.

Meanwhile, delivery lead times for diodes from IDM vendors have been extended encouraging Lite-On Semi and other suppliers to raise their diode prices for the third quarter, the sources noted. The upcoming price adjustment is also to reflect rising raw materials costs, said the sources, adding that the supply of silicon wafers and other production materials is likely to stay tight through the end of 2019.

On-Bright Electronics, Lite-On Semi's fabless IC subsidiary specializing in power management chips, will continue to make a positive contribution to Lite-On Semi's financial results in the third quarter, the sources indicated. On-Bright is expected to post double-digit sequential growth in third-quarter revenues, driven by robust demand for wireless charging for smartphones and other mobile devices, the sources said.

Lite-On Semi has declined to comment on the sources' expectations for its third-quarter performance, saying it does not provide financial guidance.

In addition, Lite-On Semi has in recent years grown its diode lineup for automotive to include transient-voltage suppression (TVS) diodes and electrostatic discharge (ESD) components, following the footsteps of its bigger international peers. Lite-On Semi has also diversified its 6-inch foundry offerings to include those for MOSFET chips, and will roll out its MOSFET fabrication services in the second half of 2018, according to industry sources.