Tsinghua Unigroup reportedly to source 3D NAND chips from Intel

Jerry Yang, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Tsinghua Unigroup has struck deals with Intel to source 3D NAND flash chips from the US firm in 2018 and 2019, while having subsidiary Yangtze Memory Technologies (YMTC) continue to develop its technology in-house, according to media reports from China.

Tsinghua Unigroup is gearing to create a one-stop supply chain for the memory market. Nevertheless, before its chipmaking subsidiaries such as YMTC develop their production technologies and are capable of providing 100,000 pieces of wafers monthly, Tsinghua Unigroup has moved to work with international chipmakers to kick off its ambitious plan in advance.

In the NAND flash segment, Tsinghua Unigroup has secured 3D NAND flash chips from Intel in 2018-2019, the reports indicated. For its part, YMTC has completed development of 32-layer 3D NAND flash memory chips in-house and expects to enter volume production later in 2018.

Some industry observers believe that Tsinghua Unigroup has made a slight adjustment in its strategy to move forward after the state-owned conglomerate failed to acquire international memory vendors, such as Micron Technology and Western Digital, to support its memory ambitions.

While remaining focused on developing China's homegrown memory technologies, Tsinghua Unigroup will also procure chips from international companies for flexibility, the observers indicated.

Intel is already a partner rather than a competitor of Tsinghua Unigroup. Speculation emerged previously the US firm would partner with Tsinghua Unigroup to expand its memory market presence in China.

Intel was previously a partner of Micron Technology in the development of NAND flash chips. The pair developed 3D NAND flash technology.

Intel has discontinued its technology partnership with Micron since 2018, while havig its China wafer fab converted to production of 3D NAND flash from processor chips. The moves are to pave the way for cooperating with Tsinghua Unigroup to develop the China market, industry sources in China claimed.

Intel's speculated partnership with Tsinghua Unigroup is unlikely to involve technology transfers in the short term, at least under US president Donald Trump's administration, industry observers believe. Agreements on procurement have become an alternative.