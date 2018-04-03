Machvision, Utechzone seeing brisk demand from semiconductor and FPD industries

Monica Chen, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Automated optical inspection (AOI) equipment specialists Utechzone and Machvision are being pinpointed by market observers as the beneficiaries of semiconductor and LCD panel makers' aggressive capacity expansions in China and Taiwan.

Utechzone saw its 2017 revenues climb to a record high of NT$2.81 billion (US$96.2), driven by robust demand from its panel clients in China and Taiwan, according to the observers. Sales generated from the LCD panel industry account for as high as 80% of the AOI equipment maker's total revenues during the year.

Fujian Hua Chia Cai, HKC, BOE Technology, China Star Optoelectronics Technology (CSOT) and Innolux are reportedly among Utechzone's main clients.

Utechzone's profitability for 2017 was affected mainly by the appreciation of Taiwan's currency, however. Meanwhile, as inspection equipment for the production of LCD panels yields lower gross margins than that for the production of PCBs, Utechzone's EPS slid to a three-year low of NT$2.75 in 2017.

Utechzone has over NT$3 billion worth of orders on hand, which is expected to boost the company's revenues for 2018 to another historic high, the observers said. Orders for the production of flexible PCBs and COF packaging in addition to those for LCD panel production will be driving the company's revenue growth this year. Utechzone has reportedly obtained orders from China-based FPCB firms and Taiwan's IC packagers.

In addition, Utechzone's acquisition of a stake in fellow company Favite is expected to create a synergy between the two in the LCD panel and OLED market segments.

Machvision has reported consolidated revenues surged 76.5% on year to NT$1.42 billion in 2017, with EPS reaching a record-high NT$10.86 compared with NT$4.67 in 2016. The company is expected to see its growth momentum continue in 2018, according to market observers.