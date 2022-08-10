Taiwan memory chipmakers see July revenue fall

Macronix International, Nanya Technology and Winbond Electronics have reported sequential decreases in July revenue of 8%, 16% and 17%, respectively.

Macronix posted July revenue of NT$3.6 billion (US$120 million). Revenue for the first seven months of 2022 totaled NT$26.54 billion, rising 4.8% on year.

Macronix expressed previously optimism about its sales performance during the third quarter. The maker of ROM and flash memory said it would be able to post sequential revenue increases through the fourth quarter despite macro headwinds challenging the memory market outlook for the rest of this year.

Macronix also disclosed as high as 50% of its inventories as of end-June were ROM products, as the chipmaker is gearing up for a seasonal pick-up in ROM shipments.

DRAM chipmaker Nanya saw its July revenue fall to a 31-month low of nearly NT$4.4 billion. Revenue for the first seven months of 2022 came to NT$42.37 billion, down 12.3% on year.

Specialty DRAM and flash chipmaker Winbond saw its revenue drop below NT$8 billion in July. Revenue for July 2022 was also a 17-month low. The company's cumulative 2022 revenue through July grew 8.8% from a year ago to NT$60.55 billion.

The supply chain in which Winbond is involved will be engaged in "intensive" inventory adjustments during the third quarter, according to Winbond president PM Chen. DRAM and NOR flash prices are poised to register single-digit sequential drops in the third quarter, said Chen, adding that demand is expected to pick up in the fourth quarter.

Winbond reported net profits increased 13.1% sequentially to a record high of NT$5.15 billion in the second quarter of 2022, with gross margin reaching 48.37%.