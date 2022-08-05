DRAM bit growth to reach 14% in 2023, says TrendForce

Global DRAM bit production is forecast to rise 14.1% in 2023, but growth on the demand side will grow only 8.3%, according to TrendForce. It may be the first time DRAM demand bit growth will come below 10%, said the market research firm.

The DRAM market is poised to stay oversupplied severely through at least 2023, with the memory prices set to fall further, TrendForce indicated.

NAND flash memory is also in a state of oversupply, with the chip prices to fall through the first half of next year. Nevertheless, cheaper NAND chips will help stimulate growth in enterprise SSD storage density, TrendForce said.

TrendForce forecast that NAND flash market demand bit growth will reach 28.9% in 2023, which will still come below the supply bit growth of 32.1% during the year.

In other news, DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has reported revenue of nearly NT$4.4 billion (US$146.6 million) for July 2022, down about 16% on month and 44.7% on year, and hitting a 31-month low.

TrendForce: DRAM supply and demand bit growth, 2018-2023

Source: TrendForce, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

TrendForce: NAND flash supply and demand bit growth, 2018-2023

Source: TrendForce, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022