中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Sun, Aug 7, 2022
    17:05
    mostly clear
    34°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    DRAM bit growth to reach 14% in 2023, says TrendForce

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES Asia, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Global DRAM bit production is forecast to rise 14.1% in 2023, but growth on the demand side will grow only 8.3%, according to TrendForce. It may be the first time DRAM demand bit growth will come below 10%, said the market research firm.

    The DRAM market is poised to stay oversupplied severely through at least 2023, with the memory prices set to fall further, TrendForce indicated.

    NAND flash memory is also in a state of oversupply, with the chip prices to fall through the first half of next year. Nevertheless, cheaper NAND chips will help stimulate growth in enterprise SSD storage density, TrendForce said.

    TrendForce forecast that NAND flash market demand bit growth will reach 28.9% in 2023, which will still come below the supply bit growth of 32.1% during the year.

    In other news, DRAM chipmaker Nanya Technology has reported revenue of nearly NT$4.4 billion (US$146.6 million) for July 2022, down about 16% on month and 44.7% on year, and hitting a 31-month low.

    TrendForce: DRAM supply and demand bit growth, 2018-2023

    DRAM supply and demand bit growth, 2018-2023f

    Source: TrendForce, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    TrendForce: NAND flash supply and demand bit growth, 2018-2023

    NAND flash supply and demand bit growth, 2018-2023f

    Source: TrendForce, compiled by DIGITIMES Asia, August 2022

    Categories
    Chips + components Memory chips
    Tags
    2022 Asia chipmaker demand DRAM flash forecast NAND NAND flash Nanya Nanya Technology Supply
    Companies
    Nanya Technology Corporation
    Related stories
    Jul 20
    TrendForce expects larger NAND flash price falls in 3Q22
    Mar 29
    DRAM, NAND flash spot prices start falling in March
    Feb 18
    Global DRAM output value drops in 4Q21
    Dec 17
    NAND flash ASP to fall 10-15% in 1Q22, says TrendForce
    Aug 25
    Global DRAM output value climbs 26% in 2Q21, says TrendForce
    megawin make you win
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 3, 11:10
    ADATA Industrial launches industrial-grade DDR5 ECC U-DIMM and ECC SO-DIMM memory modules
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    MEAN WELL develops energy-conserving, green energy products to help move towards ESG
    Wednesday 27 July 2022
    Next-generation controller + multi-power supply: MEAN WELL provides most "usable" solution
    Tuesday 26 July 2022
    STAr Technologies releases new test software for advanced wafer-level reliability qualification
    DIGITIMES Research Special Report Databases
    EV
    Aug 5, 15:18
    ITRI, Tron-e co-develop lane-keeping assistance system for electric buses
    Friday 5 August 2022
    NXP, Inventec team up for automotive electronics ecosystem in Taiwan
    Friday 5 August 2022
    Cross-domain integration at National Taiwan University of Science and Technology: Cultivating new professionals in energy transition
    Friday 5 August 2022
    Thailand PTT Group exits coal mining business with a nine-figure