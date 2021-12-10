中文網
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Chip shortages to drive 50% of top-10 automotive OEMs to design own chips by 2025, says Gartner

    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Chip shortages and the keen development of electric vehicles and autonomous driving technologies will drive 50% of the top-10 automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEM) to design their own chips by 2025, according to Gartner. As a result, it will give them control over their product roadmap and supply chains.

    "Automotive semiconductor supply chains are complex," said Gaurav Gupta, research VP at Gartner. "In most cases, chipmakers are traditionally Tier-3 or Tier-4 suppliers to automakers, which means it usually takes a while until they adapt to the changes affecting automotive market demand. This lack of visibility in the supply chain has increased automotive OEMs' desire to have greater control over their semiconductor supply."

    In addition, the ongoing chip shortage is primarily with mature semiconductor technology node devices that are fabricated on smaller 8-inch wafers, where capacity expansion is difficult. "The fact that the automotive industry has been conservative in qualifying older devices on larger wafer sizes has also hurt them and will likely motivate them to take chip design in-house," Gupta indicated.

    This model of bringing chip design in-house, or popularly known as 'OEM-foundry-direct', isn't unique to the automotive industry and will intensify among tech companies as some changes are happening in the semiconductor market, Gartner said. Foundries, such as TSMC and Samsung, have provided access to cutting-edge manufacturing processes, and other semiconductor vendors have given access to advanced intellectual property that makes custom chip design relatively easy.

    "We also anticipate that the lessons learned from the microchip shortage will further drive automakers to become tech companies," Gupta noted.

