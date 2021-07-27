China and South Korea car makers vying for SE Asia EV market

China's Great Wall Motors and South Korea's Hyundai Motor are challenging Japan's dominance in Southeast Asia's car market.

Japanese car makers produce 90% of the cars running in the streets of Thailand, but most of which are gas-powered. Great Wall motors is looking to launch nine electric vehicles (EV) in three years in Thailand. After buying a car-manufacturing factory from General Motors in 2020, the Chinese car maker has invested over US$700 million in transforming the plant into an AI-driven smart factory. The factory started producing hybrid cars in June and is set to produce pure EVs in 2023.

No major carmakers are producing EVs in Thailand. Only 1,400 EVs were sold in Thailand in 2020, 60% of which were imported from China's SAIC Motors, who has plans to partner with a local company to produce EVs.

Although car makers are all eyeing Thailand's EV potential, Thailand's low income level and lack of charging infrastructure make it very difficult to sell pure EVs. Hybrid cars are thus more popular in Thailand.

According to Nomura Research Institute, Chinese car makers will try to gain market share by promoting cheap imported EVs.

Hyundai plans to spend US$1.6 billion in building a hybrid car-manufacturing factory in Jakarta, Indonesia, which reportedly will activate production in 2022 at the earliest. Under the Indonesia-Korea Comprehensive Economic Partnership Agreement (IK-CEPA), car parts imported from South Korea are free of tariffs.

The Indonesian government aims to raise local EV production to 20% of total car production.