LFP accounts for increasingly higher portion of China battery production

Total adoption of LFP batteries in electric vehicles (EV) could overtake ternary ones in China in 2021, with the former now less than 1pp behind the latter in market share, according to industry sources.

Based on China Association of Automobile Manufacturer (CAAM)'s latest data, China's car battery production reached 25.1GWh in October, increasing 8.4% sequentially and 191.6% on year. Ternary batteries account for 36.6% of total production, and LFP 63.3%. China's car battery production from January-October 2021 totaled 159.8GWh, rising 250% year-on-year, with ternary ones accounting for 45.1% and LFP 54.8%.

Chinese and other carmakers are adopting more LFPs in EVs, and suppliers expect higher sales of new energy vehicles (NEV) despite shortages of car chips.

Prices of LFP materials have been rising more than ternary battery materials, but large LFP manufacturers have chosen to absorb the costs to keep LFP cost-efficient and to keep clients around.

Chinese battery makers produce over 90% of the LFPs, especially by CATL, BYD, and Gotion. The rest includes South Korea's LGES and SK On.

Tesla started adopting LFP batteries last year and lowered vehicle prices to stimulate sales. Chinese car brands soon followed suit, brining installed volume of LFP from 30% last year to almost the same level as that of ternary batteries so far this year.

This year, Tesla said it might use LFP in two thirds of its models. Hyundai, Renault, and Daimler have plans to use more LFPs.

Battery market share by installed capacity, Jan-Oct 2021 (GWh) Manufacturer Capacity installed in EVs Market share CATL 54.48 50.7% BYD 17.88 16.6% Calb Tech 6.42 6.0% Gotion 5.52 5.1% LGES 5.12 4.8% Eve Energy 2.12 2.0% Svolt 2.05 1.9% Tafel 2.01 1.9% Farasis Energy 1.65 1.5% Sunwonda 1.36 1.3% Others 8.89 8.2% Total 107.5 100.0%

Source: CAAM, compiled by DIGITIMES, November 2021