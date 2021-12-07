Japan to increase EV subsidy to up to US$7,000

The Japanese government is planning to increase subsidy for EV purchases from about JPY400,000 (US$3,500) to JPY800,000, nearly as much as in the US and Europe, and JPY250,000 for plug-in hybrid EV (PHEV), according to NHK.

The new subsidies could be effective next spring at the soonest, if passed by the Japanese parliament. Recently Japan announced its long-term target for all cars sold to be powered by clean energy. Although housing many reputed carmakers, Japan saw EVs account for less than 1% of total car sales last year due to government's inaction in promoting EV.

Nissan

Nissan's recent EV plans include 5-year investment of up to US$17 billion and 23 new EV models, according to CNBC. Nissan aims to increase EV sales to 55% out of total sales by 2030 while aiming 75% in Europe and 40% in the US. Out of the 23 new EV models it said it plans to make, there are 15 fully electrified battery EV and eight other types of EV models.

The pioneer EV maker's Leaf was a success in 2011. For the future, the carmaker also plans to develop solid state-battery and enhance its charging network.

Battery subsidy

To replace all cars with battery-powered vehicles, Japan will need enough batteries and charging stations. According to Nikkei Asia, the Japanese government announced in November that it's spending JPY100 billion in subsidizing battery production and expecting to have 100GW in battery capacity by 2030, enough to supply 2.4 million EVs.

Other traditional Japanese car makers, such as Toyota and Subaru, are also launching more EV models in the US and China.

Toyota

Toyota has partnered with Chinese manufacturer BYD to make LFP battery-powered, small-sized, low-priced EV in China, according to Reuters, which might be available next year. The model is said to be part of Toyota's effort to achieve carbon neutrality and comes in line with Toyota's goal to produce affordable EVs.

Despite being criticized for its lack of enthusiasm for electrification, Toyota has actually been steadily cutting carbon emissions since the 90s and launched hybrid cars when everyone else were pumping all gas, according to Bloomberg.

In Europe, where EVs are taking over the street faster and more accepted than in other markets, Toyota plans to reach 100% battery EV sales by 2035, according to Nikkei Asia. Volkswagen, Ford, and Mercedes-Benz have made similar promises to bring about zero-emissions by 2030-2035.

Subaru, a long-term partner with Toyota, is also launching an all-electric SUV in the US in 2023. For less dominant carmakers like Subaru, of whom Toyota is the biggest shareholder, working with large carmakers keeps them up-to-date with the EV trend, according to Reuters.