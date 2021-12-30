SSangyong Motor partners with BYD for EV batteries

SSangyong Motor is working with BYD to make EV batteries that will be equipped in its new U100 EV, an effort to expand the presence of electricity-powered vehicles in its product lines.

Owned by Indian automotive group Mahindra, the South Korea-based carmaker has signed with FinDreams Industry, a battery manufacturer owned by Chinese carmaker BYD, an MoU over manufacturing batteries for U100 and developing an EV modular platform, according to Korean-language news outlet Dailian.

The partnership helps SSangyong secure supply of batteries for its EVs and shorten the research time needed on its own. BYD currently supplies batteries for many OEMs.

In additional news, SSangyong has been in talks with Edison Motors, a South Korean e-bus manufacturer, to sell its business after filing for bankruptcy to Seoul court, according to Korean-language news outlet Khan. The acquisition has been delayed to March 2022 following four delays on SSangyong's part in submitting restructuring plans.