    Broadcom, MediaTek to roll out Wi-Fi 7 SoCs in 1H22
    Dec 20, 22:21
    Giantplus sees brisk order visibility for 1H22
    Dec 20, 22:05
    Kaori upbeat about demand for EVs
    Dec 20, 21:54
    LED chipmaker Genesis Photonics files patent lawsuit against Apple in Taiwan
    Dec 20, 20:55
    MCU firm Nyquest strikes 4-year deal for sufficient foundry capacity
    Dec 20, 20:07
    Taiwan handset sales likely to disappoint in 2021
    Dec 20, 19:59
    Home Tech Chips + Components

    Xiaomi sets up CNY1.5 billion subsidiary for ICs

    Staff reporter, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

    Xiaomi. Credit: DIGITIMES

    Xiaomi has quietly set up a new company with a registered capital of CNY1.5 billion (US$235.3 million) through subsidiary X-Ring Limited, according to industry sources in China.

    Shanghai Xuanjie Technology (transliterated from Chinese), which was recently incorporated, is wholly owned by X-Ring, the sources indicated. Its business scope includes IC design services; sale of chips and products; and sale of semiconductor discrete devices, the sources said.

    Zeng Xuezhong, SVP of Xiaomi and president of Xiaomi's smartphone department, is reportedly Xuanjie's legal representative. Zeng is also the legal representative of Xiaomi Technology (Wuhan), having taken over the role from company founder Lei Jun.

    Setting up Xuanjie could imply Xiaomi is looking to develop its own chips, the sources noted.

    Xiaomi has not responded to the news.

    Xiaomi through subsidiary Pinecone has already rolled out its in-house developed image signal processors (ISP) for smartphones. Fellow companies Vivo and Oppo have also launched their respective smartphone ISP chips developed in-house.

    Categories
    Chips + components IC design, distribution Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile devices
    Tags
    business China design IC ISP president semiconductor Shanghai smartphone subsidiary Xiaomi
    Heraeus
