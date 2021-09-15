TSMC forecast to post 24% revenue growth in 2021, says IC Insights

TSMC is forecast to see its revenue in the second half of this year grow 14% from the level in the first half, with revenue for all of 2021 set to represent a 24% on-year surge, according to IC Insights.

IC Insights released recently its compilation of third-quarter sales growth expectations for the top-25 semiconductor suppliers. For the third quarter of this year (ending in September), sales growth outlooks for the top-25 suppliers range from 16th-ranked Sony's 34% increase at the high end, to Intel's 3% decline on the low end.

In the second quarter of 2021, TSMC was the third-largest semiconductor company in terms of sales and the largest semiconductor foundry in the world. It is the go-to manufacturer for ICs based on leading-edge 7/5nm process technologies, which are in high demand and collectively accounted for about half of TSMC's second-quarter revenue, IC Insights said.

TSMC expects its third-quarter sales to climb 11% sequentially. IC Insights forecast the foundry's sales will rise another 4% in the fourth quarter.

Meanwhile, in advance of an expected surge in demand for 5G smartphones during the upcoming holiday season, both Qualcomm and Apple are poised to enjoy over 10% increases in their third-quarter semiconductor sales, IC Insights said.

Memory chip vendors Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix and Micron Technology are each expected to post a 10% increase sequentially in the third quarter, IC Insights noted. Kioxia will see its third-quarter sales climb 11% on quarter, as demand remains strong for memory in data center servers, enterprise computing, and for 5G smartphones and related infrastructure.

On the contrary, Intel and Texas Instruments (TI) do not expect to see such rosy sales gains in the third quarter, IC Insights said. TI is guiding for flat sales results, while Intel expects a slight 3% sales drop. Intel also put its sales guidance for all of 2021 at a negative 1%. "In a year when total semiconductor sales are forecast to grow 24%, this would be an especially weak showing for the processor giant," IC Insights indicated.