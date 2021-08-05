中文網
    Growth expected for nearly all IC products in 2021
    Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    IC Insights has released its ranking of revenue growth rates for the 33 IC product categories in 2021, and forecast for 2021. Among the 33 IC product categories, 32 will exprerience sales growth this year.

    Twenty-nine of the 33 IC product categories are expected to see double-digit increases in 2021, representing one of the strongest and broadest sales industry outlooks that IC Insights has ever documented.

    Many special-purpose logic categories are forecast to rank high on the growth list this year, along with DRAM, cellphone MPUs, and display drivers, which are all on track to see sales rise by more than 30%, with the total IC market now forecast to rise 24%, according to IC Insights.

    In previous strong-growth years, perhaps a handful of IC products had extraordinary sales gains that helped raise overall IC market growth. But, in 2021 it appears that robust growth has permeated nearly all product categories across the entire IC industry, IC Insights noted. Only the fading and insignificant gate array market is expected to decline in sales.

    IC Insights: IC products ranked by sales growth rates, 2021

    Product category

    2020

    2021(e)

    Special-purpose logic for industrial/other

    12%

    47%

    DRAM

    8%

    41%

    Special-purpose logic for auto

    10%

    39%

    Special-purpose logic for consumer

    8%

    38%

    Cellphone app MPUs

    24%

    34%

    App-specific analog for auto

    (7%)

    31%

    Display drivers

    13%

    31%

    App-specific analog for wireless comm

    8%

    28%

    Special-purpose logic for wireless comm

    24%

    26%

    App-specific analog for consumer

    8%

    25%

    32-bit MCU

    3%

    24%

    Power management analog

    4%

    24%

    Total IC market

    13%

    24%

    Source: IC Insights, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

