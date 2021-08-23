中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 24, 2021
    20:22
    cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    NAND flash market to regain balance in 2022, says Silicon Motion president
    Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    The global NAND flash memory market is expected to reach the balance of supply and demand in 2022, when the overall bit supply growth is expected to stay at about 30%, according to Wallace Kou, president for flash device controller specialist Silicon Motion Technology.

    Kou said there is still no signs the market will be oversupplied, in response to some market observers indicating NAND flash prices will come under downward pressure starting the fourth quarter of this year.

    NAND flash demand for datacenter and server applications remains robust, while demand for handsets will be picking up between the second half of the third quarter and the fourth quarter, Kou indicated.

    Besides, the adoption of UFS 3.0 flash storage will be accelerating among midrange models in 2022, when the overall handset market registers a single-digit increase, Kou said. Multiple brand vendors also plan to incorporate UFS 4.0 flash storage into their flagship models slated for launch in 2023, Kou added.

    In addition, the supply of flash device controller ICs has been tight so far in 2021, with the shortage likely to worsen next year, as 28nm as well as 40/55nm process capacities at foundries remain extremely tight, Kou noted. The overall 28nm, 40/55nm process capacity may fall short of demand by as much as 50% in 2022, Kou indicated.

    Silicon Motion has raised its revenue growth outlook for 2021 to 65-70%, with US$1.5 billion worth of orders set to be fulfilled next year, according to Kou. The company also expects to see revenue top US$1 billion in 2023.

    Silicon Motion president Wallace Kou

    Silicon Motion president Wallace Kou
    Photo: Company

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution Memory chips
    Tags
    28nm brand capacity demand flash handset NAND NAND flash president server silicon Silicon Motion storage
    Related stories
    Jul 30
    Silicon Motion raises sales outlook again
    May 7
    Silicon Motion raises sales guidance for 2021
    Apr 21
    Phison, Silicon Motion place NAND controller foundry orders for 2022
    Feb 25
    Chip shortage likely to persist through 2022, says Silicon Motion
    Feb 25
    Silicon Motion breaks ground for new HQ
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Limited-time offer for news access and Asia supply chain 100
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 09:26
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Friday 20 August 2021
    Skkynet combines safety and efficiency by building a secure network-connected industrial system
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023