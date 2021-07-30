Silicon Motion raises sales outlook again

Memory device controller supplier Silicon Motion Technology has raised its revenue growth outlook for 2021 again after delivering better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter.

Silicon Motion expects to post a 65-70% on-year sales surge in 2021, with 49.5-50.5% in gross margin.

"We are upsizing our previous full-year revenue guidance as we expect to continue our focus of selling higher-value products," said company president and CEO Wallace Kou. "We believe that this focused approach will also lead to better gross profitability and deliver strong SSD controller market share gains."

Silicon Motion reported net sales of US$221.1 million for the second quarter, a record high for the second consecutive quarter. The company generated net profits of US$49.5 million in the second quarter, or US$1.42 per diluted ADS.

Silicon Motion's net profits on a non-GAAP basis came to US$52.7 million, or US$1.50 per diluted ADS, in the second quarter of 2021.

Silicon Motion disclosed sales of its SSD, eMMC and UFS device controllers all set record quarterly highs in the second quarter, while SSD solution sales climbed 35-40% sequentially but fell 15-20% on year.

"We delivered better than expected revenue in the second quarter, primarily because of our focus on sales of higher-value products," Kou indicated. "This focus also led to higher than expected gross profitability."

Silicon Motion expects to post revenues of US$238-249 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing sequential growth of 7.5-12.5%, with gross margin ranging from 48.5% to 50.5%.