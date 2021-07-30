中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Fri, Jul 30, 2021
    21:27
    mostly cloudy
    30°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Silicon Motion raises sales outlook again
    Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES 0

    Memory device controller supplier Silicon Motion Technology has raised its revenue growth outlook for 2021 again after delivering better-than-expected revenue for the second quarter.

    Silicon Motion expects to post a 65-70% on-year sales surge in 2021, with 49.5-50.5% in gross margin.

    "We are upsizing our previous full-year revenue guidance as we expect to continue our focus of selling higher-value products," said company president and CEO Wallace Kou. "We believe that this focused approach will also lead to better gross profitability and deliver strong SSD controller market share gains."

    Silicon Motion reported net sales of US$221.1 million for the second quarter, a record high for the second consecutive quarter. The company generated net profits of US$49.5 million in the second quarter, or US$1.42 per diluted ADS.

    Silicon Motion's net profits on a non-GAAP basis came to US$52.7 million, or US$1.50 per diluted ADS, in the second quarter of 2021.

    Silicon Motion disclosed sales of its SSD, eMMC and UFS device controllers all set record quarterly highs in the second quarter, while SSD solution sales climbed 35-40% sequentially but fell 15-20% on year.

    "We delivered better than expected revenue in the second quarter, primarily because of our focus on sales of higher-value products," Kou indicated. "This focus also led to higher than expected gross profitability."

    Silicon Motion expects to post revenues of US$238-249 million in the third quarter of 2021, representing sequential growth of 7.5-12.5%, with gross margin ranging from 48.5% to 50.5%.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution Memory chips
    Tags
    CEO eMMC gross margin guidance president revenues sales silicon Silicon Motion SSD SSD controller
    Related stories
    Jul 27
    Supply constraints of memory controller ICs to remain in 2022
    Jul 9
    Phison to see revenue hit another record high in 3Q21
    Jun 28
    Flash device controller suppliers see order visibility stretched
    May 24
    Memory contract prices to see double-digit gains in 3Q21
    May 7
    Silicon Motion raises sales guidance for 2021
    Apr 26
    Phison hikes chip prices again
    Apr 21
    Phison, Silicon Motion place NAND controller foundry orders for 2022
    Related topic
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Chinas 2021-2025 Five-year Plan: Semiconductor self-sufficiency push
    BIZ FOCUS
    Jul 29, 10:30
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Tuesday 13 July 2021
    MOBI standards guide innovation in blockchain services for growth in smart mobility industry
    Wednesday 7 July 2021
    ADLINK helping manufacturers upgrade businesses with private 5G network-enabled smart manufacturing solutions
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Unisoc growing smartphone AP market share in China
    Taiwan TV shipments to pick up sequentially in 2Q21 thanks to improved component procurement
    Taiwan suppliers competitive in components, sub-systems in global EV supply chains