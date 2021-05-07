Silicon Motion raises sales guidance for 2021

Siu Han, Taipei; Jessie Shen, DIGITIMES

Memory device controller supplier Silicon Motion Technology has raised its revenue outlook this year, after posting record-high revenues for the first quarter.

Silicon Motion revised its revenue growth forecast for 2021 to 45-55% from the 30% estimated previously. "With strong support from our business partners, we have secured more foundry supply and are now able to deliver a larger portion of the SSD and eMMC+UFS controllers previously ordered by our customers," said Wallace Kou, company president and CEO.

Silicon Motion expects to post revenues of between US$192-201 million in the second quarter of 2021, representing a 5-10% sequential increase, with gross margin to range from 48% to 50%.

Silicon Motion reported net sales of US$182.4 million for the first quarter of 2021, up 27% sequentially and 37% from a year earlier, and hitting an all-time high. Gross margin arrived at 50% during the quarter, also a quarterly high.

Silicon Motion disclosed sales of its SSD, eMMC and UFS controllers both reached record quarterly highs in the first quarter of 2021. SSD controller sales climbed 25-30% on quarter and 45-50% on year, while eMMC and UFS controller sales increased 30-35% sequentially and 50-55% from a year ago. SSD solutions sales declined 40-45% on year during the same period, however.

Silicon Motion generated net profits on a non-GAAP basis of US$38.7 million or US$1.11 per diluted ADS in the first quarter of 2021.

"As we had previously communicated, we are seeing very strong demand for our SSD and eMMC+UFS controllers," Kou noted. "Customer demand was well in excess of our ability to supply as both our foundry supply and inventory on hand are limited."