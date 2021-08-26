Topco sees bullish silicone materials prices

Topco Technologies, which distributes silicone materials for Japan's Shin-Etsu Chemical, expects bullish silicone material prices throughout the second half of 2021.

The company said it sees clear order visilibity for materials from the miniLED, 5G and gaming notebook segments and there is shortage of silicone materials for peripherals of next-generation game consoles.

Company president Pan Chen-Cheng said at a recent investors' meeting that the main challenges are the shortage of metal silicon and delays in shipping. At this time, silicone suppliers worldwide have been unable to fully digest their orders.

Raw material prices have been rising since the fourth quarter of 2020. If manufacturers cannot pass the rising costs onto downstream clients, order volumes may decline.

Topco CEO Sheng-Ho Chang said the silicone materials for EV, which represents about 1.3% of teh company's total revenue, are seeing high growth ahead within the next five years. Topco's new anode materials for EVs that can optimize battery efficiency have entered the certifying process.

For the first six months of 2021, Topco posted revenue of NT$4.44 billion (US$ 159 million). Thermal modules for notebooks and servers accounted for 3.5% of total revenue. The revenue share of the miniLED segment is expected to double in the third quarter.