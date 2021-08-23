Samsung plans to invest more in Vietnam despite COVID

Despite new waves of COVID, Samsung Electronics plans to raise investment in Vietnam after already investing over US$17.5 billion, according to Vietnamnet. Samsung's high-end handset and electronics account for a constant 20% of Vietnam's total exports.

The South Korean electronics manufacturer has attracted more than 170,000 workers in the industrial parks in the provinces of Bac Ninh and Thai Nguyen.

According to Fitch Solutions, COVID-19 has not stopped foreign companies from investing in Vietnam. 65% of the foreign firms chose to build manufacturing facilities in Northern Vietnam, around 30% settled in the South, while the rest locates in the Central region.

Japan-based Panasonic also moved the production of refrigerators and washing machines to Vietnam from Thailand.

According to KPMG Tax and Advisory, Northern Vietnam became a manufacturing hub because of its geographical proximity to China, convenient transit system, and low costs of land for industrial use.

Industrial parks are the main reason why foreign firms want to base in Vietnam, according to an industry expert. The Vietnamese government has approved of expanding more industrial parks to meet demand from large foreign firms.