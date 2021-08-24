中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Tue, Aug 24, 2021
    20:24
    cloudy
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Factory workers sleep over on site amid COVID resurgence in Vietnam
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Ho Chi Minh Export-processing Zone Authority (HEPZA) has allowed factory workers to live on site, starting on Aug 23, to keep operations going. Factories that fail to follow the restrictions will have to shut down, according to Vietnam Insider.

    Ho Chi Minh City is the epicenter of Vietnam's fourth wave of COVID-19 and so far has recorded nearly 200,000 positive cases and more than 6,000 deaths. Factories in the southern provinces and cities like Hanoi, Da Nang and Hue will have to shut down unless the workers are offered meals and beds on site.

    More than 1.7 million people in Vietnam are fully vaccinated and more than 17 million have got the first shot. HEPZA has informed firms across the export-processing zones and industrial parks that COVID restrictions must be followed and that workers are not allowed to leave factory premises.

    The sleepover approach keeps supply chain from being disrupted with PCR tests being done every seven days, and only those who follow the restrictions can keep operating amid the outbreak. Until September 6, HEPZA will not take applications from firms doing the sleepover to increase or decrease workforce.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals Mobile + telecom Mobile components Mobile devices Telecom service, infrastructure
    Tags
    coronavirus outbreak COVID-19 Vietnam
    Related stories
    Aug 23
    Samsung plans to invest more in Vietnam despite COVID
    Aug 18
    Vietnam's largest private conglomerate Vingroup spends US$22m to produce EV cells
    Aug 16
    Southeast Asia roundup: Foreign investment pours in Thailand and Vietnam; Realme snatched the highest smartphone market share in the Philippines
    Aug 16
    Vietnam's semiconductor industry expected to reach US$6.16 billion in 2024
    Aug 10
    Vietnam bans 2G and 3G handsets
    Aug 10
    Darfon setting up second plant in Vietnam
    Aug 9
    Southeast Asia roundup: Apple strengthens Vietnam supply chain; COVID disrupts production
    Aug 9
    ASC 100: Thailand's Stark Corporation buys Vietnam cables companies for US$240 million
    Aug 6
    Wistron steps up investment in Vietnam
    Related topics
    Coronavirus outbreak
    Global supply chain: Mobile, telecom, computing
    Asia
    Asia
    2021/ 9/14 Asia Venturing
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 23, 09:26
    Macronix ArmorFlash NOR Flash Earns PSA Certified Level 1 status at device level
    Monday 23 August 2021
    Testing for lung cancer just by breathing: Canadian startup Picomole has product listed with US FDA
    Friday 20 August 2021
    Skkynet combines safety and efficiency by building a secure network-connected industrial system
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan top-3 foundries to see combined revenues surge over 20% in 2021
    Top-5 notebook vendors see combined shipments drop 5% in July
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023