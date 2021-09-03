Vietnam sees increased July exports of mobile devices and components

Vietnam recorded a total export value of US$4.72 billion for mobile devices and related components in July 2021, increasing 43.4% on month and 10.3% on year, according to General Department of Vietnam Customs.

The corresponding total export value for January-July stood at US$29.78 billion, growing 13.5% on year and taking up 16% of total export value for all categories of exported products.

Among export markets, China was the largest one for mobile devices and related components, with July export value of US$1.04 billion rising 49.7% on month and 140% on year. January-July exports to China totaled US$6.57 billion, increasing 58% on year.

The US ranked second, with July export value of nearly NT$900 million growing 50.8% on month and January-July export value of US$5.2 billion increasing 4.1% on year.

The January-July value of US$4.84 billion for such exports to the EU decreased 16.7% on year and that of US$2.59 billion for exports to South Korea shrank 12.2%.

However, January-July exports to many countries increased on year in value, such as 60.87% for Hong Kong, 105.3% for Chile, 154% for Argentina, 48.13% for the UAE.