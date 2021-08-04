Vietnam to be third largest startup ecosystem in Southeast Asia, says Golden Gate Venture

Vietnam is expected to be the third biggest startup ecosystem by 2022, according to Golden Gate Ventures. There will be over 300 IPOs in 2030 in Vietnam, nearly three times the number of companies going public in 2020.

As cited by news outlet Vietnam News, Golden Gate Ventures said in its "Southeast Asia Startup Ecosystem 2.0" report that it expects to see more early investment in Vietnam's development from Southeast Asia-focused venture capitals. E-commerce, financial services, online media, online travel services, and food transport are the five sectors in Vietnam that are likely to see big growth.

Vietnam's entertainment and media will grow significantly in the next 10 years, according to Golden Gate Ventures, after having received around US$100 million in financing in 2020. The amount of funds continues to grow as funds are pouring in from around the world for Asia-centered creative content.

Having seen fast-growing startups in the Southeast Asia, such as Grab and Go-Jek, a new generation of entrepreneurs from these high-growth firms are now starting their own businesses. More corporate venture capitalists have come over the past 10 years and they are leading more and more seed and round A fundings.

The Vietnamese government offers four-year corporate tax exemptions and free government-owned innovation facilities and incubators for local startups.