中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 18, 2021
    01:30
    light rain with thunder
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023
    3h 23min ago
    Samsung, Hisense and TCL maintain aggressive panel purchases for TVs
    3h 40min ago
    Shennan Circuits to build production capacity for ABF substrates
    3h 53min ago
    HDI PCB makers see orders pick up
    4h ago
    Macronix to enhance 3D NAND, advanced NOR flash offerings
    4h 5min ago
    Inductor maker Tai-Tech gearing up for another capacity expansion
    4h 12min ago
    Compal and Realtek to form JV, sources say
    4h 13min ago
    Phison striving to secure supply commitments from NAND chip vendors
    4h 13min ago
    Home Tech Chips + Components
    Vietnam's semiconductor industry expected to reach US$6.16 billion in 2024
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    According to market research firm Technavio, Vietnam's semiconductor industry is projected to grow at nearly 19% CAGR, about US$6.16 billion, between 2020 to 2024. The semiconductor sector is deemed as a stimulator for many industries and as one of the high value-added industries from a national perspective.

    Vietnam's semiconductor industry dispersed over only a few suppliers and could get more dispersed over the projected period of time. Vietnam's main semiconductor suppliers include Broadcom, Hitachi, Intel, NXP, Qualcomm, Samsung Electronics, SK Hynix, STMicroelectronics, Texas Instrument, and Toshiba.

    As IoT devices become more and more common, it offers an opportunity for semiconductors, according to VIR. Suppliers need to quickly find their place in some fast-growing industries.

    The Vietnamese government initiated the first IC development program in 2009 and set up an IC design research and education center, Saigon high-tech park lab, and two IC R&D centers with a total of US$3.2 billion. The program provided microchip design training to electric engineers and incubated over 30 local technology companies. A portion of locally-made chips manufactured between 2012 to 2017 has been successfully commercialized.

    This January, Da Nang Hi-tech Park has authorized Silicon Valley-based supplier Hayward Quartz Technology to build semiconductor fabrication plants worth a total of US$110 million.

    In the same month, Intel increased investment by US$475 million in Intel Products Vietnam. The ramp-up brings Intel's total investment in Vietnam's facilities to US$1.5billion since 2006.

    Categories
    Bits + chips IC design, distribution IC manufacturing
    Tags
    Broadcom Intel Qualcomm semiconductor US Vietnam
    Related stories
    Aug 10
    Vietnam bans 2G and 3G handsets
    Aug 10
    Darfon setting up second plant in Vietnam
    Aug 6
    Wistron steps up investment in Vietnam
    Aug 5
    Vietnam manufacturers looking to upgrade equipment
    Aug 4
    Vietnam to be third largest startup ecosystem in Southeast Asia, says Golden Gate Venture
    Aug 4
    Vietnam making efforts to boost car production
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Key components
    Asia
    Asia
    Limited-time offer for news access and Asia supply chain 100
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    India EV supply chain may benefit from Taiwan suppliers
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research