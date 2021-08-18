中文網
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    Vietnam's largest private conglomerate Vingroup spends US$22m to produce EV cells
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Vietnam's conglomerate Vingroup Corporation is spending VDN510 billion (US$22.2 million) to establish VINES Energy Solutions Joint Stock Company (VinES), according to Vietnamnet. Vingroup's owner Pham Nhat Vuong is the richest businessman in Vietnam with a total worth of US$9 billion.

    Phat is the biggest shareholder of VINES. The company will manufacture mainly battery cells for electric vehicles (EVs) and, if successful, provide cells for VinFast's EVs.

    The rising industry of EV cells has attracted considerable investment and a lot of startup entrepreneurs looking to make the next breakthrough, while the majority of EV cells are manufactured by only a handful of companies in China, like Tesla, Panasonic, and LG Chemistry. About 70% of EV cells are made in China as of now.

    Phat has opened many subsidiaries in the US, Canada, France, Germany, and the Netherlands with the goal of making VinFast a global smart EV manufacturer.

    VinFast projects its annual EV sales in the US to be around 160,000-180,000 cars, about 1% of the US' total EV sales.

    Last month, VinFast poached many senior officials from General Motors, Bosch, Tesla, Toyota, Porsche, BMW, and Nissan, and named a former vice president at Volkswagen as VinFast's global CEO.

    EV cells are currently undersupplied as demand for EVs surges. Demand for EV cells is projected to grow over tenfold in the next 10 years.

