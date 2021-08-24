中文網
    Southern Vietnam should be in priority for vaccines, says AmCham
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    American Chamber of Commerce (AmCham) in Ho Chi Minh City said industrial parks in Southern Vietnam should be on the priority list for vaccination as they contribute much to the economy, according to Vietnam Express.

    Factories in Ho Chi Minh City are allowed to have workers sleep on-site to keep operations going on, but AmCham Ho Chi Minh City's executive director Mary Tarnowka thinks the sleepover can only be temporary as it incurs higher labor costs and still does not ensure safety.

    Tarnowka was cited as saying that American enterprises in Vietnam should take full responsibility and provide sufficient rapid-testing kits for their workers.

    Germany Business Association's spokesperson also said sleepover for over four weeks will instead disrupt manufacturing. Another spokesperson at the European business association said workers in logistics should get vaccinated soon.

    There are about 1.6 million workers in Ho Chi Minh City alone and about 320,000 of them work across 17 export-processing zones, industrial parks, and hi-tech parks. There are respectively 29 and 32 more industrial parks in the Binh Duong province and Dong Nai province.

    Foreign firms based in the Southern Vietnam region include Intel, Samsung, Taiwanese shoemaker Pouyuen, South Korean tire manufacturer Kumho, etc.

    About 85% of the workers and professionals in these industrial zones in Ho Chi Minh City are already vaccinated with the first dose, said Nguyen Thanh Phong, chairman at Ho Chi Minh City People's Committee. The city plans to have everyone immune to COVID by the third quarter.

    Categories
    ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals PC, CE
    Tags
    coronavirus outbreak COVID-19 Vietnam
