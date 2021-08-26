中文網
    Taipei
    Fri, Aug 27, 2021
    Tech IT + CE
    Vietnam strives to keep supply chain alive amid pandemic restrictions
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    A new wave of COVID infections has disrupted Vietnam's supply chain since July, particularly in the southern provinces. Delays in production and delivery are the biggest concerns, according to industry analysts, as suppliers run short of raw materials and workers. Clients from overseas might switch to different suppliers if their existing ones in Vietnam cannot fulfill orders on time.

    Vietnam's industrial production index rose 1.8% in July on month and 2.2% on year - the smallest increases so far in 2021.

    According to Vietnam Association for Supporting Industries (VASI), production will have to shut down if Vietnam fails to contain the virus and it will take a long time to rebuild the supply chain in the future.

    Manufacturing and processing account for 85% of Vietnam's exports and have created tens of millions of jobs.

    The banking, insurance, and logistics sectors are all being hit hard by the pandemic but the impact on the manufacturing sector may have a long-term after-effect on Vietnam's economy. Employees are left unpaid as businesses shut down and lose their market share to competitors.

    The Vietnamese government has implemented flexible policies to attract foreign investment that could open up a door to local suppliers. Despite the impact from the pandemic, electronics-manufacturing in Vietnam still sees growth ahead.

    According to a recent report by Fitch Solutions, Vietnam's consumer electronics industry is expected to grow in 2021 thanks to strong overseas demand and rollouts of vaccines. Domestically, the large number of middle class workers and first-time buyers is driving consumption of consumer electronics higher and higher.

    While addressing the economic impact from the pandemic, Vietnam's prime minister Pham Minh Chinh indicated that firms must follow restrictions amid the outbreak and meanwhile keep the supply chain running.

