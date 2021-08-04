中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 4, 2021
    Vietnam making efforts to boost car production
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    The Vietnam government is striving to promote domestic car production to reduce production cost and stimulate demand.

    Demand for new cars in Vietnam is only one third of that in Thailand, and a quarter of that in Indonesia, and car production cost is 10-20% higher than that in other ASEAN countries, according to market statistics.

    The production cost is higher partly because most of the automotive components are imported, incurring additional cost for packaging, transportation, warehousing and insurance.

    To address these problems, Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade is preparing solutions through coordination with other agencies in a bid to increase the competitiveness of locally-produced cars. These solutions include improvements to transportation infrastructures in large cities and on intercity freeways, preferential loans for purchasing locally-produced cars, tax cuts for car supply chain makers, and maintaining current preferential tariffs for imported automotive components.

    Members of the Vietnam Automobile Manufacturers' Association (VAMA) sold 296,600 new cars in 2020, decreasing 8% on year, VAMA noted.

