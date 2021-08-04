Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam see June exports exceed pre-pandemic levels

Malaysia, Thailand and Vietnam saw their respective export values for June 2021 exceed the corresponding pre-pandemic monthly figures for June 2019, thanks mainly to economic recovery in the US and China that sharply boosted imports from the three Southeast Asian countries.

Although Malaysia imposed lockdowns to cope with the worsening pandemic on June 1, 2021, the country recorded export value of MYR105.4 billion (US$24.9 billion) for June, increasing 27% on year with growth mainly attributable to ICs used in smartphones, home electric appliances and automobiles. Exports to the US and China in June hit respective monthly records.

Thailand saw June export value for automobiles and automotive components hike 79% and that for computers and related components rose 22% on year, while overall export grew 44%, the highest on-year growth for a single month in 11 years. The country's June exports to the US, China and the EU each increased over 40% on year.

Vietnam saw robust growth in June exports mainly because Samsung Electronics' production of smartphones there took up about 20% of the value.

However, worsening pandemic conditions in Southeast Asia may impact industrial production in the region. According to Nikkei Asia, Toyota Motor on July 21 temporarily stopped production at its three factories in Thailand, as there were more than 16,000 new cases of COVID-19 infection a day in the country. In the meantime, Samsung has temporarily suspended production at three of its 16 factories in Ho Chi Minh.

Datuk Seri Wong Siew Hai, president for Malaysia Semiconductor Industry Association, noted that strong global demand for semiconductors persists and about 7% of semiconductor sales transactions around the world are through Malaysia.