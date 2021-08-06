Wistron steps up investment in Vietnam

Wistron has announced plans to invest an additional US$45 million in its wholly-owned subsidiary InfoComm Manufacturing (Vietnam), which is scheduled to complete constructing a new plant in Vietnam by the fourth quarter of 2021.

For the first six months of 2021, Wistron has reported NT$378.24 billion (US$13.6 billion) in revenue, NT$6.42 billion in net operating profit, NT$8.12 billion in net profit pre-tax, and NT$4.26 billion in net income.

For the second quarter, Wistron's revenue reached NT$200.88 billion, net operating profit NT$3.34 billion, net pre-tax profit NT$6.88 billion, and net profit after tax NT$4.15 billion.