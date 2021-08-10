中文網
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 11, 2021
    01:36
    mostly cloudy
    28°C
    Home Tech IT + CE
    Darfon setting up second plant in Vietnam
    Ninelu Tu, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES

    Keyboard, passive component and electric bicycle maker Darfon Electronics is setting up its second plant in northern Vietnam, according to the company.

    Darfon will shift part of production of notebook and desktop PC keyboards at its facilities in China to its existing plant in northern Vietnam and the one being constructed, with the two factories in Vietnam to initially take up 20-30% of total keyboard production.

    Keyboards and other IT peripherals accounted for 45-50% of first-half 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$13.533 billion (US$484 million); electric bicycles and smart energy devices for about 35%; and passive components for about 15%. Darfon expects second-half 2021 consolidated revenues and those for the first half to be in a ratio of 55:45.

    Darfon has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.453 billion for July, falling 5.41% on month but rising 20.76% on year, and those of NT$15.986 billion for January-July, growing 34.68% on year.

    Darfon Electronics: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$m)

    2Q21

    Q/Q

    Y/Y

    1H21

    Y/Y

    Consolidated revenues

    7,538

    25.74%

    31.62%

    13,533

    37.56%

    Gross margin

    17.30%

    0.94pp

    (0.11pp)

    16.88%

    (0.18pp)

    Operating profit

    466

    75.85%

    52.29%

    731

    68.05%

    Net profit

    310

    54.23%

    25.00%

    512

    46.70%

    Net EPS (NT$)

    1.11

    1.83

    Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021

