Darfon setting up second plant in Vietnam

Keyboard, passive component and electric bicycle maker Darfon Electronics is setting up its second plant in northern Vietnam, according to the company.

Darfon will shift part of production of notebook and desktop PC keyboards at its facilities in China to its existing plant in northern Vietnam and the one being constructed, with the two factories in Vietnam to initially take up 20-30% of total keyboard production.

Keyboards and other IT peripherals accounted for 45-50% of first-half 2021 consolidated revenues of NT$13.533 billion (US$484 million); electric bicycles and smart energy devices for about 35%; and passive components for about 15%. Darfon expects second-half 2021 consolidated revenues and those for the first half to be in a ratio of 55:45.

Darfon has reported consolidated revenues of NT$2.453 billion for July, falling 5.41% on month but rising 20.76% on year, and those of NT$15.986 billion for January-July, growing 34.68% on year.

Darfon Electronics: Financial results, 2Q21 (NT$m) 2Q21 Q/Q Y/Y 1H21 Y/Y Consolidated revenues 7,538 25.74% 31.62% 13,533 37.56% Gross margin 17.30% 0.94pp (0.11pp) 16.88% (0.18pp) Operating profit 466 75.85% 52.29% 731 68.05% Net profit 310 54.23% 25.00% 512 46.70% Net EPS (NT$) 1.11 1.83

Source: Company, compiled by Digitimes, August 2021