中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Thu, Sep 2, 2021
    18:03
    mostly clear
    29°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    Bharat Forge ventures into EV business
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES 0

    Indian car parts and electrical equipment manufacturer Bharat Forge is going to manufacture e-scooters and EV components through its subsidiary Tork Motors. The e-scooters are scheduled for launch by April 2022.

    Owned by Indian billionaire Baba Kalyani, Bharat Forge has increased investment in aerospace, defense, and EV component businesses, according to Forbes and Money Control, as its main source of revenue - crankshafts - becomes superfluous for EVs.

    Tork Motors' e-scooter model T6X can run 100km on a fully-charged battery and its lithium battery can charge to 80% in one hour. T6X has received government subsidies through EV subsidy program FAME II.

    The EV business is Kalyani's latest venture for future business growth, according to the businessman in an interview with CNBC TV18. Bharat Forge has acquired 49% of Tork Motors' shares since 2018. Besides T6X, Tork Motors is also planning to make electric three-wheelers.

    Bharat Forge has set up Kalyani Powertrain to manufacture EV components and will collaborate with other carmakers and commercial fleets to launch ride-hailing services.

    Categories
    EV Green energy
    Tags
    business India
    Related stories
    Sep 2
    Xiaomi sets up EV business
    Sep 2
    Lightweight NEVs to create new business opportunities
    Aug 30
    Startups and Tesla's launch make 2021 a turning point for India EV
    Aug 27
    Taiwan PCB makers set to embrace lucrative EV applications
    Aug 26
    India local EV makers pick up pace in building supply chain with Tesla frustrated by high tariffs
    Aug 25
    China-based EV brands make a move as joint venture companies face chip shortage
    Aug 20
    Startup vendors of EVs much less competitive in securing stable supply of EV batteries
    Aug 19
    India two-wheeler maker TVS Motor raises capital spending to manufacture EVs
    Aug 18
    Vietnam's largest private conglomerate Vingroup spends US$22m to produce EV cells
    Related topics
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Global supply chain: Emerging markets
    Asia
    Asia
    UMC official website
    BIZ FOCUS
    Sep 2, 09:06
    MSI and Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP eSport join forces in endless quest for ultimate performance and precise control
    Tuesday 31 August 2021
    GUC announces ultra-high bandwidth and power efficient die-to-die (GLink 2.0) total solution
    Monday 30 August 2021
    Shaping the future in 5G era, SINTRONES on-line event addressing intelligent transportation solutions
    Monday 30 August 2021
    NATEA and TTA SV to hold pitchoff event on September 9-10
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    China-based AI speech recognition algorithm companies to develop own chips, says Digitimes Research
    Digitimes Research worldwide notebook shipment update – July 2021
    Taiwan PC monitor shipments fall in 2Q21, says Digitimes Research