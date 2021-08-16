中文網
  • 繁體
  • 简体
    •
    Taipei
    Wed, Aug 18, 2021
    01:30
    light rain with thunder
    27°C
    SUBSCRIBE
    CONNECT WITH US
    Samsung unlikely to move 3nm GAA process to volume production until 2023
    3h 23min ago
    Samsung, Hisense and TCL maintain aggressive panel purchases for TVs
    3h 40min ago
    Shennan Circuits to build production capacity for ABF substrates
    3h 53min ago
    HDI PCB makers see orders pick up
    4h ago
    Macronix to enhance 3D NAND, advanced NOR flash offerings
    4h 5min ago
    Inductor maker Tai-Tech gearing up for another capacity expansion
    4h 12min ago
    Compal and Realtek to form JV, sources say
    4h 13min ago
    Phison striving to secure supply commitments from NAND chip vendors
    4h 13min ago
    Home Tech EV + Green Energy
    Asia Venturing: EV future relies on infrastructure and battery improvement
    Jill Lai, DIGITIMES, Taipei 0

    Some of the issues affecting the future growth of electric vehicles (EV) are battery improvement, charging infrastructures, and the greater electric grid capacity. The auto industry generally accepts that US$100/kWh for battery packs is the price point needed for EV to be cost-competitive with gasoline-powered vehicles.

    At the "Asia Venturing (II): Tech-Driven Mobility" event, co-organized by DIGITIMES and Anchor Taiwan, on August 10, 2021, Vitaly M Golomb, the tech venture specialist and the event host, chatted with MIH Alliance CEO Jack Cheng and Monika Mikac, CBO of Barcelona-based QEV Technologies and former COO of Croatian EV startup Rimac Automobili, about the future of EV. Battery development and national infrastructures were some of the key topics in their discussion.

    Battery improvement

    In terms of battery improvement, the energy density of mainstream batteries has been increasing 8-10% every year. Solid-state batteries with higher levels of energy density are expected to come in the next two or three years, according to Cheng. In a pre-event interview, Cheng also noted that by 2025-2026, an electric car can easily run 900km on one charge. For now, it's about 400-500km.

    As for battery swap, at present, about 80% of car users drive no more than 100km a day, and most of the remaining drive 100-200km daily. The battery swap is also a way to address users' concerns about EVs' running distances. People can also sell the remaining electricity back to the swap station, so it is more like a unique selling point for the EV company, indicated Cheng.

    Companies taking lead in building infrastructure

    Even though it is still in the early stage, the EV industry leaders have started to leverage the charging companies and the national grid cooperation to ensure a robust energy storage system and acquire the best green energy and big data in different countries.

    Mikac commented the one that produces electricity is sometimes the one to push for electric mobility. So QEV has a case in Peru, where the main supplier for electricity was the one to first push for two electric buses. Because they see that they need to build the charging infrastructure in the future, and they need to make also this push to EV, according to Mikac.

    Autonomy cars

    Autonomous cars are also expected to come within this decade, which is not only driven by technological developments but also the new mobility lifestyle. When more and more people start to enjoy the share riding services or expect to drive autonomous cars to save time for emails or reading, autonomous cars are more likely to come soon.

    (Editor's note: Asia Venturing is a series of monthly roundtables with roadmaps to the future focusing on the hype v.s. the reality of Asia's supply chain-boosted innovation ecosystem, jointly powered by DIGITIMES and Anchor Taiwan. We bring together leading industry luminaries, corporate strategists, experienced investors, and entrepreneurs to expand your network and redefine the possibilities of cross-border opportunities. The replay of the session can be seen on DIGITIMES or Anchor Taiwan.)

    Categories
    EV Green energy
    Tags
    Anchor Taiwan Asia Venturing autonomous battery infrastructure MIH Alliance startup
    Related stories
    Aug 13
    Asia Venturing: EV becomes a game-changer
    Aug 11
    Asia Venturing: EV is taking over faster than expected
    Aug 4
    EV shaping future of car industry: Q&A with MIH CEO Jack Cheng
    Aug 3
    Mobility trends: Q&A with tech venture specialist Vitaly M Golomb
    Jul 30
    E-bus platforms for emerging markets: Q&A with Monika Mikac, CBO of QEV Technologies
    Jul 29
    EV market likely to reach sweet spot in 2025-2026, says MIH CEO
    Jul 20
    Asia Venturing: Cross-border investments by corporate VCs are key driving force for tech innovation
    Related topics
    Startups and innovations
    Global supply chain: Emerging tech, businesses
    Innovations
    Innovations
    Looking for startups?
    Startup database
    Profiles of startups from Taiwan and around the world: their technologies, product developments, fundraising rounds, etc. All startups are welcome to register their profiles - free of charge.
    Register
    Accelerators & incubators
    Information about accelerators and incubators from Taiwan and around the world that are mentoring startup businesses and teams. All mentors are welcome to register their info - free of charge.
    Register
    Events calendar
    Major events, including those organized by the government, DIGITIMES, and others, featuring startups, innovative technologies and products from Taiwan, Asia and around the world.
    Limited-time offer for news access and Asia supply chain 100
    BIZ FOCUS
    Aug 2, 09:16
    iCatch Technology launches 4K AI smart tracking video conferencing dual camera solution
    Thursday 12 August 2021
    Canadian startup Wedge Networks' protection technology blocks unknown threats on Internet in real time
    Thursday 29 July 2021
    Veeam continues streak as leader in 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for enterprise backup and recovery software solutions
    Friday 23 July 2021
    Chenbro launches the RM252/RM352 series server chassis to empower small base stations deployment in telecommunications
    Global LCD panel shipment forecast, 2021 and beyond
    RESEARCH INSIGHTS
    Taiwan large-size panel shipments to grow slightly in 3Q21, says Digitimes Research
    India EV supply chain may benefit from Taiwan suppliers
    IC shortages to continue impacting 3Q21 server shipments, says Digitimes Research