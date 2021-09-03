中文網
    VinFast in cooperation with ProLogium Technology
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Adam Hwang, DIGITIMES 0

    Credit: DIGITIMES

    Vietnam-based electric vehicle (EV) maker VinFast has been in strategic cooperation with Taiwan-based lithium ceramic battery (LCB) maker ProLogium Technology specifically for supply of EV-use solid-state LCBs, according to vice president Thuy Le for Vingroup which is the parent company of VinFast.

    ProLogium is a global pioneer in the R&D of solid-state batteries for commercial use and set up laboratory facilities for 100% solid-state batteries in 2017.

    Solid-state batteries have much higher energy densities than general lithium batteries and incur lower risks of explosion or spontaneous combustion. However, the production cost for solid-state batteries is significantly higher than that for lithium batteries.

    Besides, VinFast has cooperated with Israel-based StoreDot for the latter to develop fast charging technology aimed to reach 80% of energy storage for batteries via power charging in five minutes.

