    Taipei
    Tue, Jul 27, 2021
    VinFast to start selling EVs in Europe and North America
    Alex Chen, Taipei; Joseph Tsai, DIGITIMES

    Vietnam-based VinFast's branch offices in the US, Canada, France, Germany, and Netherland have begun operation and will start selling electric vehicles (EVs) in these countries, according to a report by Vietnam Investment Review.

    VinFast has recruited senior management personnel locally for each of its offices and headhunted auto experts and sales from its competitors, the report said.

    For the next six months, VinFast will primarily focus on selling its VF e35 and e36, which will see their first debuts in March 2022. The Vietnamese company is also planning to host VinFast EV Day 2021 in some of the countries in October to introduce its latest automobiles.

    VinFast Global CEO Thai Thi Thanh Hai pointed out that Europe and North America are both looking to stop the usage of fossil fuel, giving EVs a great opportunity to snatch a major share in the regions' auto markets. In addition to product quality and sales strategy, VinFast's Asian-style after-sales services will also attract demand from US buyers.

    Categories
    EV Green energy ICT manufacturing IT + CE IT components, peripherals
    Tags
    Europe North America Vietnam
    Trending topic: Smart manufacturing & Robotics
