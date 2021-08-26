中文網
    India local EV makers pick up pace in building supply chain with Tesla frustrated by high tariffs
    Jingyue Hsiao, Taipei; Yusin Hu, DIGITIMES

    Credit: Company

    India unicorn EV startup Ola Electric is building the world's largest factory for e-scooters in India, whereas foreign EV carmakers like Tesla are still in negotiations with the Indian government to enter the India market, according to Economic Times and Cartloq.

    Known as the Future factory, Ola's new manufacturing facility will be able to produce up to 10 million electric scooters each year,

    This month, Ola launched its first e-scooter S1 and S1 Pro that costs just a little more than a scooter with an ICE engine and can ship to more than 1,000 cities in India. Compared with e-scooters from Ather Energy and TVS Motor that are available only in a few cities, Ola's new model makes the most attractive deal for an e-scooter in India.

    Ola's S1 marks the beginning of India's EV transformation. The unicorn startup, backed by numerous investors, plans to set up an extensive "Ola Hypercharger" charging network that will provide 100,000 chargers across 400 Indian cities.

    CEO at Ola Electric Bhavish Aggarwal said they will have an electric car in 2023 that will be able to charge in the Ola Hypercharger network, according to Livemint and Cartloq.

    India's demand for EVs has driven not only the local brands to ramp up investment and infrastructures but also foreign carmakers like Tesla to fight for their market share. Tesla, however, has yet to reach an agreement with the Indian government over tariffs.

    According to Bloomberg, India imposes 100% tariffs on whole electric cars, a protective move of local suppliers that has driven Harley-Davidson and General Motors out of the India market. Toyota also indicated that it will not increase investment in India due to high taxes.

    Tesla, frustrated by the high tariffs, hopes the tariffs could go down to 25%. At the beginning of this year, Tesla has stated its goal to enter the India market within a year, but as of now, Tesla has not even settled with local dealerships.

    Tesla and the Indian government clearly hold opposite opinions as to how to build the local supply chain and attract investment, but Tesla is not alone in this matter. Volkswagen, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Hyundai Motor India have also demanded lower tariffs on car imports, according to Bloomberg.

